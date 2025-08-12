NAF offensive kills 592 terrorists, destroys 372 assets in 8 months — CAS

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed no fewer than 592 terrorists and destroyed 372 enemy assets in Borno within the last eight months, surpassing the total operational gains recorded in 2024.

A statement by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Tuesday, said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Abubakar said the offensive had destroyed 206 technical vehicles and 166 logistics hubs in deep hostile territory, with coordinated day-and-night strikes from Gonori to Rann, Dikwa to Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori.

He said the offensive had been boosted by the deployment of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft capable of precision and night missions, Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics, and enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms for round-the-clock target tracking.

He added that a new Mi-35 gunship was expected to further intensify close-air support for ground troops in the theatre.

“Backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

“This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical.

“We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East,” he said.

The CAS also praised the “Borno Model” of combining community-driven non-kinetic measures with decisive military action, saying it had proven effective in the counter-insurgency campaign.

He also inspected facilities at the NAF Base, met with aircrew and ground personnel, and received operational briefings.

He reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to precision air power, intelligence-led operations, and inter-agency collaboration to protect Nigerians.

In his response, Gov. Zulum praised the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

According to him, the NAF has been a steadfast partner in their fight against insurgency.

“Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to begin rebuilding.

“The people of Borno recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you,” he said.

