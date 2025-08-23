NAF neutralises 35 terrorists near Nigeria–Cameroon border

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force said on Saturday that its aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) neutralised over 35 terrorists in precision strikes following “intensified efforts to dominate the battlespace and deny terrorists freedom of action in the North East”.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed that the terrorists had converged near the border in preparation to launch deadly attacks on troops’ location before the aircraft were scrambled for the interdiction.

Ejodame said, “In a precision air interdiction carried out in the early hours of 23 August 2025, the NAF neutralised more than 35 terrorists who had converged near the Nigeria–Cameroon border following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe.

“Acting on multiple intelligence from several sources, the Air Component executed precision strikes in successive passes, engaging the terrorists and neutralising more than 35 fighters at four identified assembly areas.

‘Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had been stabilised.

‘The latest operation demonstrates the NAF’s unwavering commitment to providing close air support to ground forces, while also disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the North East border regions.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, commended the professionalism of the aircrew and reaffirmed that the NAF will sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven air operations to ensure the complete degradation of terrorist elements threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty.”