NAF air strikes kill scores of terrorists in Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed on Monday that its aircraft under Operation Fasan Yamma, on August 10, recorded a major victory against armed bandits in Zamfara State with neutralisation of several terrorists in a coordinated air and ground assault on Makakkari Forest.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said, “Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) had confirmed movements of over 400 bandits, planning to invade a farming community.

“The operation involved precision airstrikes and ground assaults, resulting in the deaths of several notorious kingpins and scores of their foot soldiers.

“The synergy between air and land components made the operation exceptional.”