NADDC vows to make Nigeria leading automotive manufacturer

From left: Director General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin; Executive Secretary, LASTVEB, Moronke Azeez; Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh; Chairman, NADDC Board, Chief Emma Eneukwu; and Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya at the commissioning of the NADDC Auto Training Centre in LASUSTECH on Monday.

By Theodore Opara

Nigeria’s ambition to become one of the world’s foremost automotive manufacturing nations may soon be realised, as the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to this goal-one of the flagship initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the commissioning of one of its automotive training centres at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUTECH), Ikorodu, the Director General of NADDC, Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipini, emphasized that this vision has long been the council’s driving objective.

“Our vision is to position Nigeria as one of the leading automotive manufacturing nations in the world, and we are irrevocably committed to achieving it,” he said.

Osanipini further noted that to realize this vision, the council is devoted to supporting research and development. “Our goal is to create an enabling environment for the manufacture of Nigeria-made vehicles that meet international standards,” he explained.

He disclosed that the council is statutorily mandated to ensure the sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria, leveraging local human and material resources.

“To fulfill this mandate, the council has been actively promoting auto-engineering training, skill acquisition, and capacity building within Nigeria’s automotive sector,” he added.

In line with this commitment, Osanipini announced the construction of 21 training centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country. These centres are located in Kogi, Bauchi, Enugu, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Gombe, Zamfara, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Kano, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Niger, Abia, Ogun, Sokoto, Cross River, and Ekiti States.

Also speaking at the ocassion, the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, highlighted the significance of the training centres in supporting the national automotive policy. “This initiative is not only about job creation but also about enhancing GDP, promoting local content, and achieving our goal of 30% locally produced electric vehicles,” he said.

He emphasized that the 21 centres—spread across states like Gombe, Jigawa, Kogi, Ogun, and now Lagos—are designed to ensure fairness and national spread, while directly tackling youth unemployment and other social challenges

In his remark, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, described the automotive sector as the “bedrock of industrial development.” He stressed that the Ikorodu centre is pivotal to building the technical capacity required for a rapidly evolving mobility landscape, especially as vehicles increasingly become “computers on wheels” with alternative powertrains like hybrid, CNG, and electric systems.

“This facility ensures our citizens not only use these technologies but understand, maintain, and innovate with them,” the governor said. “Lagos is the engine of West Africa, and for us to continue.”