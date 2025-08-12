NACPDEAN clarifies legal, regulatory status of charcoal export in Nigeria

The National Association of Charcoal Producers, Dealers, Exporters and Afforestation of Nigeria (NACPDEAN) has clarified that the legal status and regulatory framework governing charcoal exports in Nigeria were inaccurately represented in a Newspaper publication of Monday, 10th August 2025.

In a rejoinder signed by Acting Secretary-General, Mr. Ojei Uche Joseph, and made available to Vanguard, the Association noted that a media report , while covering the Centre for Renewable Energy and Action on Climate Change (CREACC) event of 30th July 2025, claimed that “despite a ban on charcoal since 2018 by the Federal Government, enforcement has been weak.”

NACPDEAN described this claim as factually incorrect and misleading, stressing: “The last official administrative suspension on the export of charcoal, wood, and allied products was issued on 25th May 2021.

“This suspension was formally lifted on 19th January 2023 by the Federal Ministry of Environment, following consultations with industry stakeholders. Since then, the production, trade, and export of charcoal have been fully legal, both locally and internationally, provided all regulatory requirements are met.”

The Association emphasized that the Federal Ministry of Environment (FMOE), working with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has put in place revised regulations to ensure environmental sustainability, proper monitoring, and responsible trade. These include: Mandatory acquisition of a Support Letter from the FMOE for all exporting companies; Approval from the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) before shipments; Payment of relevant duties and levies for exports via land borders or seaports and Afforestation requirements, mandating the planting of three (3) trees for every tree fell.

The Association further clarified that exporting through Nigeria’s land borders is not illegal when due processes and regulatory guidelines are followed, a fact confirmed by the Nigeria Customs Service representative during the CREACC event.

NACPDEAN National President, Mr. Babatunde Edu, noted that while the formal trade is well regulated, a significant portion of the sector still operates informally, making monitoring more challenging. He added that the Association is working closely with enforcement bodies, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and other relevant agencies to integrate informal operators into the formal system for better compliance and oversight.

“We are collaborating with FMITI, MDAs, security agencies, and other trade associations to implement a comprehensive enforcement framework that prioritizes environmental sustainability through afforestation,” Edu stated.

Edu also stated that at the 30th July 2025 CREACC event—attended by senior government officials, representatives of the United Nations, and other stakeholders that there was unanimous agreement on the need to strengthen regulations and expand nationwide afforestation to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Ojei noted that charcoal remains a critical household energy source for about 70 percent of Nigerian homes and a viable export commodity.

“The Federal Government has not considered any renewed ban/ suspension but is focused on regulation and sustainability”, he added.

The Association urged the public, media, and stakeholders to rely on verified information about the sector and to support ongoing efforts aimed at balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

Director of Afforestation NACPDEAN, Mr. Stephen Adeoye, reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to tree planting and environmental restoration as part of its Afforestation Project.