NABTEB CEO, Mohammed welcomes former Kano deputy gov, Gawuna to Abuja annex

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, on Tuesday, 12th August, 2025, welcomed the former Deputy Governor of Kano State and current Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), His Excellency Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, to the NABTEB Annex Office in Abuja.

Dr. Mohammed described the visit as a great development, stating, “It’s an honour to receive the former Deputy Governor of Kano State and Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank, His Excellency Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, at the NABTEB Annex Office in Abuja.”

In a press statement signed by Uchechukwu Olisah, Assistant Director (Media/Protocol), NABTEB, the Board said discussions between the duo centered around strengthening institutional collaboration between NABTEB and the Federal Mortgage Bank, particularly in areas related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Alhaji Gawuna, a seasoned public administrator, has been instrumental in various developmental initiatives in both Kano State and at the federal level.

The statement added that Gawuna’s visit underscores growing inter-agency efforts to align technical education with broader socio-economic development goals.

According to Dr. Mohammed, NABTEB will continue to play a vital role in the certification and promotion of technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

Speaking, Alhaji Gawuna commended NABTEB for its continued efforts in promoting vocational and technical skills across the country.