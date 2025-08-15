N7tr Allocations: Citizens urge governors to justify increased federal disbursements

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — A coalition under the aegis of The North-Central Agenda has called on state governors — particularly those in the North-Central geopolitical zone — to provide transparent accounts of how they have utilized the increased federal allocations received since the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Chairperson of the group, Dr. Ene Ogbole, noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023 has significantly boosted national revenue, presenting a unique opportunity for states and local governments to address key challenges.

She stressed the importance of redirecting attention to sub-national governments, stating that while scrutiny of the federal government is necessary, the responsibility of service delivery must be shared across all levels.

“We need to sensitize citizens on the need to demand accountability from states and local governments,” she said. “Substantial funds are being allocated to sub-national entities, and it’s important to assess how these funds are being used to address unemployment, insecurity, poor education, and other pressing concerns in the region.”

Dr. Ogbole emphasized that meaningful development cannot occur without effective local governance, and called for more inclusive and transparent engagement between political leaders and their constituents.

She further urged political actors across party lines to put aside divisive politics and collaborate in the interest of national stability, particularly in light of global economic uncertainties.

“Patriotism,” she said, “is not about political competition at all costs. It is about supporting institutions and leadership in delivering democracy’s promises, especially to the poor and vulnerable.”

The coalition also commended President Tinubu for the appointment of Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda from the North-Central zone as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing optimism that his leadership would bring fresh perspectives to party administration.

In addition, the group praised the extension of tenure for Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, acknowledging the service’s recent improvements in revenue generation and operational efficiency under his leadership.

The North-Central Agenda reaffirmed its commitment to advocacy, civic education, and efforts aimed at strengthening the connection between governments and the people of the region.