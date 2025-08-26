MyKreeb launches new tenant verification tool to tackle rental fraud in Nigeria

By Yinka Ajayi

Nigeria’s rental market may be getting a transparency boost as PropTech startup MyKreeb rolls out an upgraded platform aimed at helping landlords and tenants build trust.

Nigerian PropTech company MyKreeb has launched version 2.0 of its rental intelligence platform, introducing a Tenant Verification Tool designed to help landlords, realtors, estate managers, and short-let operators reduce risks of default and fraud.

The new feature, called KreebTrust™️ Report, consolidates identity checks, income analysis, credit behavior, and public record data. With tenant consent, the process is completed online and results are delivered within minutes.

Speaking on the launch, MyKreeb’s co-founder and CEO, Ishaq Willson, said the tool responds to a growing need in Nigeria’s housing sector.

“Renting a home in Africa is often a gamble. Between shady agents, unverified tenants, and lack of reliable data, both renters and landlords are at risk. With MyKreeb 2.0, we are bringing more trust and transparency into housing transactions,” he said.

In addition to verification, the platform has expanded its property marketplace with enhanced search and listing features. Properties now display neighborhood data, including flood risk, power supply, network strength, and security levels. The platform also integrates virtual tours and street-view options for remote exploration.

MyKreeb, founded by Willson, Tolulope Olaniyan (CTO), and Osofowora Oladipupo (COO), is also developing new payment features that would simplify, secure and automate realestate financial transactions.

According to the founders, the goal is to build a “rental intelligence layer for Africa”, combining tenant trust scores, neighborhood insights, and secure transactions to address long-standing challenges in the housing market.