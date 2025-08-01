My relationship with Atiku doesn’t stop me from criticising him  —  Melaye

Former senator and spokesperson of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has maintained that his close relationship with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar does not take away his independence or right to criticise him when he is wrong.

Melaye made the statement during an interview where he addressed claims that he follows Atiku to any political party he joins.

The politician, who recently left the PDP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said he is a politician with his own mind.

“I am not a teen and I’ve won elections in this country to the House of Representatives, to the Senate. If there’s convergence of ideology with Atiku Abubakar, it’s a fantastic thing but I am a man of my own,” he said.

The former lawmaker emphasized that while he shares a strong bond with Atiku, it doesn’t mean he can’t call out the former VP when necessary.

“By the grace of God, I have an indestructible relationship with Atiku Abubakar, but that does not mean I don’t have principles as a human being… When Atiku is not doing the right things, I will say so,” Melaye added.

On his defection from the PDP to the ADC, Melaye pointed to a collapse of leadership and direction in his former party.

“The PDP became sick, and unfortunately, the party completely lost its direction, leadership, and the current leadership compromised,” he stated.

When asked if he would support Atiku to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ADC in 2027, Melaye said the former Vice President has not declared any such ambition and that his priority of the party’s leadership is stabilizing the ADC.