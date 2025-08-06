My music gives voice to the marginalized – Sktonero

ABUJA – Nigerian singer and songwriter Sktonero, born Ezeakudo Tonna Emmanuel, has said his music is a voice for the marginalised and overlooked in society.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Sktonero credited Afrobeats icon Wizkid as a major influence on his artistic journey.

“My songs are letters from the heart for those who feel overlooked. Wizkid showed me it was possible. That’s why I stayed true to the SoundKid in me,” he stated.

Born on 6 October 1998 in Lagos, Sktonero blends Afrobeats, street-pop, and raw emotional storytelling.

His music career began in 2020 with the single Ewu, and he made his formal debut in 2025 with the EP Sounds and Melodies, featuring tracks such as H.I.M, Suffer, Special, and Igbo Boy.

At the press event, Sktonero was joined by his manager, Chinedu Okeke, and producer, Hootkeed.

Okeke described the artist as a voice for the streets, adding, “Through his music, Sktonero gives voice to those often unheard in mainstream narratives.”

Producer Hootkeed echoed this sentiment, highlighting Sktonero’s commitment to authenticity.

“He’s not just an artist; he’s a storyteller for the streets,” Hootkeed said.

A Political Science graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Sktonero’s lyrics often reflect themes of resilience, identity, and the everyday struggles of urban life.

With plans underway for a nationwide campus tour and the release of visuals from his EP, Sktonero said he remains focused on spotlighting issues of marginalisation and using music to inspire change.