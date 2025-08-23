My mission is to transform animal and human welfare across continents – Jindu Peter Elueze

By Juliet Ebirim

He began with a simple conversation about pets on a Lagos radio show. Today, Jindu Peter Elueze’s work spans continents, linking animal care with human dignity from Chicago to Nigeria. In this interview, he reflects on his journey, challenges and the philosophy guiding his movement. Excerpts…

What personal experience shaped your empathy for both animals and underprivileged communities?

Growing up in Nigeria, I often saw pets treated as accessories rather than family members, while many people lived in poverty without safety nets. Later, in Chicago, I met homeless individuals whose pets were their only companions. That bond between two vulnerable beings was profound. It inspired me to design a system where helping one meant helping the other. Over time, partnerships with veterinarians and a focus on dignity for humans and animals helped shape Paw Salvation into what it is today.

Looking back 10 years ago, did you ever think your work would reach from Chicago to Nigeria?

Not at all. Ten years ago, I only wanted to address a problem in my immediate environment. But persistence has a way of opening unexpected doors. I never imagined the journey would take me from the streets of Chicago to rural Nigeria, yet the need is universal, and the mission expanded with it.

Why do you think it’s important to address human and animal needs together?

For many people living in poverty, pets are family, therapy, and protection rolled into one. If you neglect the needs of the pet, you indirectly harm the person too. Supporting both keeps relationships intact, protects emotional well-being and creates more sustainable change.

How does your organization bridge animal welfare and human welfare?

By designing programs that meet both needs simultaneously. Our pet food pantries also stock groceries for owners. Vaccination drives double as community education. We reject the “either/or” approach and show that caring for one strengthens the other.

After reaching over 1,000 families, what testimony has stayed with you most?

A man in Chicago once told me, “If it wasn’t for you feeding my dog, I would have given him up. He’s all I have.” That wasn’t just about charity, it was about preserving his last source of hope. That moment reminded me why this work matters.

You’ve received awards like “Making Chicago Proud” and “American Hero.” How do you carry that recognition into your mission in Nigeria?

Those awards remind me that this work has real impact. I don’t see them as personal achievements but as tools. They help open doors, build credibility, and attract support for Nigeria’s first rehabilitation and adoption programs.

What lessons from the U.S. are you applying in Nigeria, where animal welfare is still emerging?

The most important lesson is to build trust first. In America, progress came through community-based welfare, meeting people where they are, collaborating with local partners, and emphasizing education over enforcement. That’s the approach I’m bringing to Nigeria.

How do you plan to shift Nigeria’s perception of animal welfare?

By showing, not just telling. Public vaccination drives, free deworming and visible success stories will speak louder than lectures. Education will be built into every service, so people learn while receiving help.

What challenges do you face replicating the model in Nigeria?

The biggest hurdle is convincing people that animal welfare isn’t a luxury issue. We’re addressing that by linking it to public health, pride and economic opportunities. Infrastructure is another challenge, so we’re investing in mobile clinics and working with existing facilities.

From starting a radio show to launching a global movement, when did you realize Paw Salvation was becoming bigger than you imagined?

The turning point was when compassion moved beyond the airwaves. What began as a radio conversation about caring for pets grew into people gathering for Doggy Hangouts, and later into organized programs in the U.S. where homeless individuals and their pets received food, microchipping, and healthcare. Seeing dignity restored, not just for the animals, but for their owners, showed me this was more than a project. It was a model for how empathy can reshape communities.

If you could speak to your younger self at the start of this journey, what would you say?

I’d say: “Purpose will bring you joy, pain will bring you depth, and perseverance will bring you impact. Hold onto all three, they’ll shape you into someone who changes lives.”

Empathy seems central to your work. How can it become a tool for healing?

Empathy helps us see hidden connections between a homeless man and his dog, or between a child and a stray puppy. Acting from empathy leads to solutions that heal both sides of the bond, strengthening communities in the process.

What does kindness look like when faced with poverty, neglect and bureaucracy?

It looks like patience. Feeding a stray before scolding someone for neglect, helping a homeless person find shelter before asking about vaccinations, and pushing through bureaucratic delays because lives—human and animal, depend on it.

Ten years from now, what do you hope people will say about your organisation?

I hope they’ll say, “Paw Salvation changed the way Africa treats its animals and the people who love them.” And I hope to be remembered as someone who proved that consistent kindness can transform a culture.