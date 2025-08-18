My journey to Olubadan throne bumpy, filled with trials – Oba Ladoja

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has described his journey to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland as bumpy and filled with trials.

Ladoja said this while addressing hundreds of Ibadan residents that besieged his Bodija residence on Monday evening to welcome him.

He recalled his over three-decade journey through the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy hierarchy, which uniquely requires aspirants to climb 36 carefully arranged steps, beginning from Jagun Balogun.

The former governor of Oyo State said that many of those who started the journey with him when he became Jagun Balogun were no longer alive.

Ladoja recalled that several prominent figures were present when he became Jagun, including MKO Abiola, Lamidi Adedibu, Dejo Raimi, Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Oba Lateef Adebimpe.

Others are Jimoh Alliu and popular actress Orisabunmi, all of whom he said have since passed away, leaving him to continue the journey alone.

“It has been a journey of patience, perseverance, and the grace of God,” the Olubadan designate said.

According to him, he became Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland on Oct 1, 1993, shortly before his election as a Senator representing Oyo South in the National Assembly.

“From there, I steadily rose through the ranks of the Balogun line, a process that has taken me more than 31 years before emerging as the Olubadan designate,” he said.

Ladoja explained further that “while the system is structured and predictable, the timing of ascension is never in the hands of any man, but only God decides.”

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, whom he described as a leader who upheld tradition with dignity.

The Olubadan designate said that he received the news of the demise of Oba Olakulehin with shock, saying he never imagined destiny would call him to the throne so soon.

He commiserated with the family of the late Olakulehin, the entire Olubadan Advisory Council, and the Ibadan indigenes.

Ladoja further expressed gratitude to the Olubadan Advisory Council, which officially nominated him as the next Olubadan, assuring that his relationship with the council would progress.

“I’m fully back and will commence engaging with relevant government and traditional authorities, including the state governor, the Oluwo and the Araba of Ibadanland, as well as others, to determine how to go about the process of coronation,” he said.

The former governor appealed to Ibadan sons and daughters at home/abroad and all Ibadan residents to uphold him in their prayers for God’s guidance.

“I seek your prayers for God’s wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to guide me in the discharge of this sacred duty as the new Olubadan.

”It is a huge responsibility, and I pray for divine direction to lead Ibadanland with fairness, peace, and progress,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ladoja was nominated as the 44th Olubadan by the Olubadan Advisory Council on Aug. 4 following the demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.

He returned to Ibadan on Monday after a long absence from Ibadan. (NAN)