Mutu hails NDDC boss Ogbuku on 50th birthday

Ogbuku

…Describes him as a visionary leader passionate about Niger Delta development

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — Member representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has congratulated the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mutu described Dr. Ogbuku as a man of vision and passion, whose leadership has brought stability and renewed purpose to the intervention agency.

He praised Ogbuku’s strategic, consultative approach to tackling the commission’s long-standing challenges, noting that his engagement with stakeholders and commitment to continuity have helped streamline NDDC’s infrastructure delivery efforts across the Niger Delta.

“Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has adopted the best approach to managing the NDDC by seeking stakeholders’ input and building on the developmental strides of his predecessors,” Mutu said.

“He is a man of vision and passion for the people and the Niger Delta region. I commend his tireless efforts to ensure that the Commission’s blueprint is vigorously pursued. He is indeed a conscientious developer.”

Wishing him well on his golden jubilee, Mutu prayed for good health, divine protection, and many more years of impactful service.