Mutu hails Delta APC chairman Sobotie on birthday, praises his leadership

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI—Member representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has extended warm birthday felicitations to the Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Omeni Sobotie.

In a congratulatory message, Mutu described Sobotie as “a man of wisdom and true commitment to service,” commending his role in strengthening the APC in Delta State through inclusive and selfless leadership.

He noted that Sobotie’s leadership has played a vital role in uniting members of the party across the state, adding that his dedication has earned him the respect and admiration of many within and outside the APC.

“Elder Omeni Sobotie is a man of wisdom and capability. His stewardship of the party’s affairs in Delta State has brought Deltans together as one family,” Mutu said.

The lawmaker wished Sobotie continued strength, good health, and divine grace as he marks his birthday.

“I congratulate him on this auspicious occasion of his birthday and pray for God’s protection and many more happy returns,” he added.