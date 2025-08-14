Music executive Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu rises to Vice President position

By Efe Onodjae

Chocolate City Group has announced the appointment of Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu as Vice President and Head of Businesses and Legal Affairs.

Anyadiegwu, a seasoned music executive with over eight years’ experience in the Nigerian music industry, has been pivotal in shaping the label’s legal and business strategies. She has overseen artist development, strategic acquisitions, and the signing of top talents, including Tar1q, Young Jonn, and Blaqbonez.

An advocate for the enforcement and protection of intellectual property rights, she contributed to policy development within the Nigerian music ecosystem, including the Nigerian Copyright Act 2022. She has also represented Chocolate City in high-profile copyright infringement cases and major commercial deals.

Holding a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from the University of Manchester, Anyadiegwu is recognised for setting high standards in legal and business excellence in the music sector.

Speaking on her elevation, she said: “I am excited to step into this new role at such a pivotal time for Chocolate City and the African music industry. My goal remains to champion our artists, protect their creative rights, and position Chocolate City as a global leader in music and entertainment.”

Chocolate City’s Chief Executive Officer, Abuchi Peter Ugwu, praised her contribution to the company’s growth.

“Ifeyinwa’s dedication, expertise, and strategic approach to the business of music have been invaluable to our growth. She has helped us build the kind of legal and commercial infrastructure African music needs to compete globally. As we expand our footprint, her leadership will continue to drive innovation, protect our artists, and position Chocolate City as a world-class African music company.”

Chocolate City Group is one of Africa’s leading entertainment outfits, boasting award-winning artistes, a music publishing arm, a B2B creative agency, and media ventures. The label has remained committed to discovering, nurturing, and promoting African talent across the continent and beyond.