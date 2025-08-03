Murder of cement seller sparks outrage in Owheologbo community

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

The quiet town of Owheologbo in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning following the brutal killing of Miss Happy Odhegba, a well-known cement dealer and Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

Miss Odhegba, who was in her mid-20s, was reportedly murdered on Sunday, July 27, 2025, by a man identified simply as Mayor, who has since fled the community. The suspect, described as a middle-aged man originally from Imo State, had reportedly lived in Owheologbo for over six months and was said to have had business dealings with the deceased.

According to Human Rights Advocate, Comrade Israel Joe, the incident occurred at the suspect’s residence after he had allegedly sent his girlfriend out of the house earlier that day. Preliminary reports indicate that a heated altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim before she was fatally attacked. Tools believed to have been used in the act—including a hammer and a battle axe—were recovered at the scene, along with the victim’s PoS machine and scattered currency notes.

Community members say the deceased was a respected and hardworking young woman who supported her elderly mother through her business. “She was the breadwinner,” said Morrison Iluesure Esq., the President General of Owheologbo community. “This is a tragic and heartbreaking event.”

Iluesure disclosed that the community had mobilized local vigilante groups to Oben, Edo State, where the suspect’s girlfriend’s family resides, but without success. He also announced a reward of ₦1 million offered by a prominent son of the community for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

As news of the murder spread, angry youths took to the streets demanding justice. The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the incident and launched a manhunt for the suspect. Two individuals—the landlord of the suspect’s residence and the person who brought him to the community—are currently being questioned by the police.

Comrade Israel Joe called for a thorough investigation and urged law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice. “We demand justice for Happy Odhegba. She was a self-sustaining, hardworking young woman. This crime must not go unpunished,” he said.

The victim’s remains have been deposited at an undisclosed morgue, pending autopsy. Meanwhile, the President General has appealed for calm and urged residents to assist the police with any useful information.

“This is not who we are as a people,” Iluesure said. “We must stand together to ensure justice is served.”