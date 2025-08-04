Murder of cement seller shocks Delta community

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Owheologbo community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of Miss Happy Odhegba, a well-known cement dealer and PoS operator, allegedly by a middle-aged man identified as Mr Mayor, who is now on the run.

Mayor, who reportedly lived in the community for six months, allegedly attacked Odhegba in his home after a heated argument, killing her with a hammer and axe before fleeing with her Lady’s bike. Residents believe the attack was premeditated.

Community President-General, Morrison Iluesure, described the incident as tragic, noting Odhegba was the family breadwinner.“There is sadness in the community and in her family. She was the breadwinner,” he said, adding that a ¦ 1 million reward has been offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Human Rights Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, said:“The suspect invited her, sent his girlfriend away, and allegedly strangled and inflicted multiple injuries on her.

He ran away and switched off his phone. We demand justice for Happy.”

Angry youths staged protests demanding Mayor’s arrest, prompting police to cordon off the crime scene and begin a manhunt.

Two people, including the man who introduced Mayor to the community and the landlord, have been arrested for questioning.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing.

The victim’s body has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy as security operatives intensify efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspect.