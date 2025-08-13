MSM Group petitions IGP, DSS, EFCC over alleged criminal defamation by pressure group

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA — The MSM Group Limited has filed formal petitions with key security and anti-corruption agencies, accusing an unnamed group of orchestrating a campaign of malicious defamation against the company.

In letters dated August 11, 2025, and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the company, through its legal counsel Habeeb Oredola, urged the agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the defamatory publications.

The petitions allege that the group deliberately disseminated false and injurious information about MSM Group to the media and general public, with the intention of damaging the company’s reputation.

“This group has deliberately, with malicious intent, disseminated to the media and the general public blatant falsehoods that are extremely injurious and detrimental to the reputation of our client,” the petition stated. “The malicious publications, which are devoid of any iota of truth, have exposed our client to ridicule and public hatred.”

According to MSM Group, the controversy stems from a press conference convened by the group on August 6, 2025. The company claimed the group made sweeping and unverified allegations, accusing MSM Group and its subsidiaries of money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and conspiracy—allegations the company describes as “fictitious and unsubstantiated.”

The company said the press conference was widely attended by journalists from prominent media outlets, amplifying the spread of the alleged falsehoods.

“We have all reasonable grounds to believe that the actions of this group have achieved its desired sinister objective of criminal defamation, as several media houses have carried the allegations without verification,” the petition read.

The company is now seeking the intervention of the authorities to bring those responsible to justice and to curb what it described as a calculated attempt to damage its corporate image.