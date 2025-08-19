Moroccan King orders additional humanitarian aid to Gaza

His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has directed the immediate dispatch of additional humanitarian aid to support residents of the conflict-ravaged Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates confirmed the King’s directive, emphasizing that the aid—like previous consignments—will be airlifted and delivered directly to beneficiaries.

“This initiative reflects the ongoing support and tangible solidarity of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, with the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

According to Moroccoworldnews.com, the aid package comprises approximately 100 tons of food and medical supplies, specifically targeting vulnerable groups, including children and infants.

The Ministry noted that the gesture underlines the King’s deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and his unwavering commitment to easing the suffering of its people.

In July, King Mohammed VI had previously ordered the delivery of nearly 180 tons of emergency humanitarian and medical aid to Palestinians.

The Al-Quds Committee, chaired by the Moroccan monarch, is a standing body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Established in 1975, the committee is dedicated to the protection of Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and the preservation of its religious and cultural heritage amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.