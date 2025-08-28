MORE agenda equipping Deltans with tool for future – Gov’s aide, Sharta

…as participants round off exams, practical sessions

The MORE Agenda free skill acquisition program, hosted by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Community Development, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, popularly known as DJ Ben, has reached Day 19, with participants rounding off their exams and practical sessions after one month of intensive training.

The initiative, designed to empower youths and residents with hands-on skills for self-reliance, has been described as a huge success, giving participants an opportunity to learn, practice, and prepare for entrepreneurial ventures.

During the closing session of the day, the organizer encouraged participants who feel the need for additional practice to return for extended sessions between Monday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 3rd.

The program will climax with a grand finale on Thursday, September 4th, at Ovwian Grammar School, Udu Local Government Area, where participants will showcase their acquired skills and receive recognition.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Sharta said: “This program is about giving our people the tools to build a better future. The response has been overwhelming, and I am proud to see the determination of our youths to embrace skills that can make them self-reliant and productive.”

The free training, which has empowered hundreds over the past month, continues to stand as a testament to the Delta State Government’s commitment to youth development, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.

The 1500 participants were drawn from Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituencies of the state.