“Monday” premieres at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new short film titled ‘Monday’ was recently showcased at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Directed and produced by Babajide Kolawole, the film draws inspiration from Nigerian culture and was filmed in both California and Nigeria.

Kolawole explains that ‘Monday’ serves as a sample of a larger story, having filmed 20 pages out of a planned 105-page script. He wanted to ensure the film had a clear beginning, middle, and end, and he was motivated to create this project because he noticed a lack of African representation in global cinema. During his studies in California at the New York Film Academy, he found that while many other countries’ film histories were covered, Africa was often ignored. This realization inspired him to combine Hollywood filmmaking techniques with the rich cultural heritage he grew up with, influenced by Nigerian legends.

The title ‘Monday’ has special meaning rooted in Yoruba culture. Kolawole explained that the Yoruba deity of fortune, Orisha Ajé, is honored on a day called Ojo Ajé, or “Day of Profit/Business,” which aligns with Monday in English. The film features an Ajé bracelet that symbolizes good fortune but is guarded by a vengeful spirit, adding an element of intrigue to the story.

To bring his vision to life, Kolawole collaborated with a talented team in Nigeria, including his friend Emeka, who helped gather a skilled crew. They prepared for three weeks for a one-day shoot in Nigeria. The filming in the U.S. took four months of preparation and included several nights of shooting.

Looking ahead Kolawole noted that “I hope to create more cross-border projects. My vision is to bring Nollywood and African culture into mainstream Hollywood conversations, just as Asian, Italian, Hispanic/Latino, and Indian cinemas have successfully done”

The screening was well-received and attended by guests from different parts of the country. Kolawole has a history of working on various projects, including GunTooSoon, Bald Patch, and Malowa, each bringing him closer to his goal of telling authentic stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.