MoI Awards ‘ll recognise business excellence in Africa – Convener

By Henry Obetta

Convener of the Masters of Industry (MOI) Awards, a platform recognising business excellence across Africa, Ethelbert Nwanegbo, has said that the awards, which is returning to Africa after two previous editions held in the United States, will drive sustainable growth and redefine the continent’s economic landscape.

Nwanegbo, in a statement, said the MoI Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 29, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, with “nominations for this year’s awards officially open.”

According to him, the awards, originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida, aims to celebrate Africans driving socio-economic impact on the continent and beyond.

He said: “The event is returning to its African roots, evolving into a Pan-African platform spotlighting leaders across sectors such as finance, technology, agriculture, real estate, energy, manufacturing, education, and public service.”

The 2025 edition, themed ‘Trailblazers of a Rising Continent,’ will honour individuals and organisations whose leadership, innovation, and ethical decision-making have created measurable impact across Africa. The awards will recognise a broad range of contributors, from corporate executives and entrepreneurs to public sector reformers and grassroots innovators, who are driving sustainable growth and redefining the continent’s economic landscape.

“After two impactful editions in the United States, it became imperative to return the Masters of Industry Awards to Africa, where the heartbeat of our vision truly lies. This platform is both a celebration of excellence and a call to action, a space where legacy, innovation, and leadership intersect to shape Africa’s next chapter.”

The awards ceremony will feature a red carpet reception, VIP networking sessions, keynote addresses from African and global business leaders, and the presentation of awards across 18 categories.

The awards, Nwanegbo said, is an offshoot of Business Elites Africa, a Pan-African media brand focused on entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and wealth creation.

The 2025 edition will also offer strategic partnerships and media opportunities for sponsors and institutions seeking visibility among Africa’s business leaders, with planned coverage across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, the US and the UK.