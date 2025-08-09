Model Ebere Ukaga rebrands as “Asa Igbo Nile”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ebere Ukaga, a Nigerian model, lifestyle influencer, and entrepreneur from Imo State, known for her cultural advocacy and modern flair, has continued to champion Igbo heritage on a global stage.

In a bold and culturally resonant move, she has launched her highly anticipated rebrand campaign, “Asa Igbo Nile” — a celebration of Igbo beauty, heritage, and global identity. Officially kicking off in August 2025, the campaign marks Ebere’s return to the public eye following a career hiatus, with a renewed focus on cultural advocacy, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Known affectionately as the “Precious Jewel of the East,” Ebere Ukaga’s journey has been as vibrant as it is inspiring. Born on May 27, 2003, in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, Ebere grew up immersed in the rich traditions, folklore, and resilient spirit of the Igbo people. That cultural foundation has now become the driving force behind her most ambitious project to date.

“This campaign is my love letter to Igbo culture,” Ebere says. “It’s about celebrating our history, connecting with my audience, and inspiring the next generation to embrace their roots proudly and boldly.”

A Cultural Movement, Not Just a Campaign

The “Asa Igbo Nile” campaign—meaning “The Beauty of All Igbo”—seeks to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity through a vibrant mix of storytelling, travel, and brand-building.

With guidance from her PR executive, Okereke Fellowship Micheal, the campaign is designed to spotlight Igbo cultural richness while positioning Ebere as a global influencer and wellness entrepreneur.

Highlighting some of her multifaceted initiative, she said, ” For cultural vlogs and livestreams I will document visits to 10 iconic Eastern Nigerian sites such as the Ogbunike Caves, the Arochukwu Long Juju Shrine, and Onitsha Main Market. My vlogs and Twitch streams will deliver immersive cultural narratives to my global followers. Then beginning from August 6, I will appear biweekly on Akwaamaka TV and other national platforms like Rave TV and TVC, discussing her cultural mission and rebrand journey. There would be eye-catching billboards at major Lagos landmarks such as the Eko Hotel and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge that will proclaim “Asa Igbo Nile – Ebere Ukaga Shines,” signalling my powerful return.”

In addition, by late August, Ebere would head to Marrakesh, Morocco, for a solo shoot exploring cross-cultural parallels between Igbo and Moroccan traditions at heritage sites like Bahia Palace and Jemaa el-Fnaa. She will also foray into entrepreneurship, begining with the launch of Ebere’s Glow Tea—a natural weight loss product made with authentic Igbo herbs. The product officially hits the market in September 2025 and will be supported by influencer partnerships and e-commerce integration.

“Asa Igbo Nile is more than a campaign; it’s a movement,” says PR executive Okereke Fellowship Micheal. “Ebere’s authenticity, commitment to her roots, and digital savvy are a powerful combination that will inspire audiences across continents.”

With a lean but effective team—comprising a videographer, project manager, and cultural experts—Ebere is showing that influence doesn’t require extravagance, only vision and authenticity.

Since her rise as a content creator in 2019, Ebere has garnered a loyal fanbase across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch, where she’s admired for her elegance, down-to-earth storytelling, and deep respect for her cultural roots. Now with over 80,000 followers and counting, she’s poised to become one of Africa’s most influential digital voices.

As she takes on this new chapter, Ebere Ukaga stands as a modern-day cultural ambassador—elegant, fearless, and proudly Igbo. Her “Asa Igbo Nile” campaign not only redefines her personal brand but also sets a new benchmark for how African culture can be preserved, promoted, and celebrated in the digital age.