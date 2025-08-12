Miyetti Allah calls for dialogue with Oyo govt over alleged indiscriminate arrests

By Adeola Badru

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association has called for dialogue with the Oyo State Government, expressing concerns over the alleged indiscriminate arrests of its members and their cattle in various parts of the state.

The group emphasised its preference for peaceful resolution rather than resorting to violence.

During a press conference held in Akinyele yesterday, the association, led by Alhaji Sanni Muhammed, conveyed its grievances directly to Governor Seyi Makinde.

They highlighted that their livelihoods are under threat due to ongoing issues in the region.

“We have made several attempts to discuss our challenges with the leadership of Oyo State’s Rule of Law, but these efforts have not been successful.”

“Therefore, we are seeking the timely intervention of our attentive governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde,” Muhammed stated.

The association expressed hope that their request would be addressed within the next two weeks, reaffirming their commitment to non-violence.

“We are men and women of peace. We conduct our trade in Oyo and consider ourselves citizens of this state.”

They reported frequent raids on their cattle ranches, often occurring in the early hours of the morning.

The association said there have also been numerous instances of individuals, purportedly acting as agents of the state government, demanding cash transfers from their members under dubious circumstances.

“The enforcement of new laws seems to be accompanied by acts that can only be characterised as discriminatory and unjust, creating fear and tension within our community.”

“We firmly believe that no group of citizens should endure discrimination, injustice, or jungle justice,” the association asserted.

While acknowledging the authority of the Oyo State Government to enact laws, the group appealed for their fair, transparent, and humane implementation, stressing the need to protect the livelihoods of entire communities.

“Your Excellency, who are we to challenge the government? We are merely loyal citizens seeking understanding, justice, and protection. We urge you to direct relevant agencies to investigate the alleged illegal cash demands and harassment faced by our members,” they implored.

The association called for a review of the enforcement approach related to the anti-cattle rearing law, insisting it should not lead to targeted discrimination.

They emphasised the importance of engaging in dialogue to find peaceful, sustainable solutions that balance public interest with the livelihoods of their members.

“We pledge to remain lawful, cooperative, and loyal to your administration and the laws of Oyo State. We trust that your wisdom and compassion will lead to urgent attention to this clarion call before the situation escalates.”

“The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Oyo State Chapter, a registered Fulani socio-cultural association dedicated to the well-being of its members and the progress of Oyo State, respectfully urged the Governor to intervene in matters affecting their livelihoods, dignity, and peaceful coexistence.

The group expressed pride in being law-abiding, peace-loving citizens who have made significant contributions to the state’s economy and food supply, adding that they have consistently conducted their activities in a manner that respects the state’s peace and unity.

In the same vein, Hajia Aminat Idris, the Southwest Women Leader of the Association, and Alhaji Dauda Adebayo, Chairman of the National Association of Cattle Dealers, Processors, and Marketers of Nigeria, highlighted that, as law-abiding citizens, they also contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

