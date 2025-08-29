Minister retracts, confirms FG-ASUU agreement signed in 2009

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has retracted his earlier claim that no binding agreement existed between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), admitting that a formal agreement was indeed signed in 2009.

In a statement released on Friday, Alausa clarified that the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement remains the only valid and binding document to date.

This comes less than 24 hours after the minister, while addressing reporters in Abuja, dismissed ASUU’s position as being based on a mere draft, insisting no agreement had ever been signed—a claim the union immediately faulted.

However, the ministry, through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, acknowledged that the 2009 agreement stands as the last officially signed pact.

The statement explained that efforts to review the agreement began in 2017, when then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated a renegotiation committee. That process produced the draft Nimi Briggs Agreement in May 2021, but the government emphasized that it was never formally executed.

Titled “Clarification on Minister’s Statement Regarding FGN-ASUU Agreements”, the release noted:

“When the Honourable Minister stated that there had been ‘no new signed agreement’ with ASUU, he was referring specifically to the 2021 draft Nimi Briggs document, which has not been formally executed. The Ministry therefore reaffirms that the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement remains the last formally signed agreement. The 2021 draft serves only as the latest framework for discussions.”

The ministry further assured that government remains committed to resolving the 16-year-old impasse with ASUU through sustainable and constitutionally backed measures, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It urged the public and stakeholders to disregard any misinterpretations of the minister’s earlier remarks, stressing that keeping universities open for teaching and research remains the administration’s priority.