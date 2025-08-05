Minister rallies APC media Influencers to champion Tinubu, Aliyu agendas

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has charged social media influencers aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intensify efforts in showcasing the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu. He emphasized that now is the time to effectively counter opposition narratives and reshape public perception through strategic digital advocacy.

Goronyo made this known during the opening ceremony of a one-day capacity building workshop organized for APC social media influencers in Sokoto State. The training, fully sponsored by the Minister, was designed to equip participants with the tools and skills necessary for accurate reporting and robust promotion of the APC’s development agenda.

He stated that the media plays a pivotal role in shaping societal attitudes, particularly in highlighting infrastructural progress and people-oriented policies being implemented across various sectors. According to the Minister, leveraging new media effectively can enhance public trust in government initiatives.

The Minister commended the forward thinking leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Governor Ahmad Aliyu, noting that their numerous achievements in governance deserve wider visibility and promotion through digital platforms.

Goronyo also urged participants to adopt a transformative strategy in their engagements, one that would continue to positively shift public opinion and reinforce the APC’s reputation and accomplishments across all levels of government.

In his remarks, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, represented by his Deputy Idris Muhammad Gobir, reiterated the crucial role of the media in political development. He affirmed the state’s commitment to involving media professionals in governance and policy promotion.

Gobir cited several developmental projects under the Ahmed Aliyu administration, stressing the need for social media influencers to stand strong against the “propaganda and misinformation” often pushed by opposition parties within the state.

Also speaking at the event, APC State Chairman Isah Sadiq Achida, encouraged influencers to improve their messaging and digital strategies to better publicize the state government’s developmental strides. He stated that many of the ongoing projects remain underreported, creating room for opposition distortions.

Malam Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media to the Governor, reaffirmed the commitment of both Governor Aliyu and President Tinubu to building the capacity of media practitioners to ensure effective and responsible communication.

Dr. Yakubu Lamai, Director General of Communication Strategies and Event Management to the Nasarawa State Governor, delivered a powerful lecture on the dangers of fake news and political propaganda. He highlighted the critical importance of truthful reporting and defending the administration’s integrity.

In separate remarks, Engineer Zubairu Yari Goronyo, Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, and Dr. Bashir Muhammad Achida, Special Advisor on Economic Matters, described social media as a transformative tool that could influence public opinion, drive change, and determine electoral outcomes.

Both speakers encouraged participants to consider the training as a unique opportunity to expand their expertise and sharpen their advocacy skills in line with global digital communication standards.

The technical session was chaired by Hon. Nasiru Aminu Bazza, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, alongside Hon. Abdullahi Hashimu, Chairman of the Sokoto State Social Media Organization, who both offered practical sessions on narrative building and content deployment.

Other notable facilitators included Umar Garba Dan Anini and Aminu Aliyu Sabon Garin Dole, a respected veteran journalist, who shared insights on ethical digital engagement and combating misinformation.

The theme of the training was: “Enhancing the Capacity of Social Media Influencers Towards Promoting the 9-Point Agenda of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” The session concluded with a call to action for influencers to become digital ambassadors of truth and development.