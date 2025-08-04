Minister Onyejeocha celebrates D’Tigress’ victory

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has hailed the D’Tigress’ historic fifth consecutive FIBA Africa Women’s Championship title as a testament to the nation’s sporting resurgence.

In an official statement released on Monday, Onyejeocha described the victory as not just another trophy, but a clear signal that Nigeria’s golden era in sports has returned.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I can confidently say this is just the beginning of greater things to come for Nigerian sports”, she declared.

The Minister’s statement comes a week after celebrating the Super Falcons’ victory at the final of the just concluded African Women Cup of Nation, creating what she called “a defining moment for Nigerian sports.”

She acknowledged and particularly praised the team’s consistency in dominating African basketball for half a decade, noting that their success story aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for sports development.

“The D’Tigress have proven that with the right support and determination, Nigerian athletes can achieve and sustain world-class excellence”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s message highlighted how back-to-back victories by Nigeria’s women’s teams in different sports within weeks demonstrate the nation’s growing sports prowess.

She emphasised that these triumphs go beyond the basketball courts and football pitches, representing Nigeria’s unrelenting spirit and collective progress as a nation.

Looking ahead, she (Onyejeocha) assured that the Federal Government remains committed to providing the enabling environment for Nigerian athletes to continue breaking records.

“What we are witnessing is not a fluke, but a sustainable renaissance in Nigerian sports”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister also promised more government support for athletes across all sports disciplines, which the President’s passion and gifts are already a testament to this administration’s resolve to transform the sports sector and break away from the past, where sportsmen and women were not truly appreciated.

The celebratory message concluded with a rallying call to all Nigerians to draw inspiration from the D’Tigress’ achievement, which she described as “a shining example of what we can accomplish when we combine talent with dedication and proper support.”