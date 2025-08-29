Minister launches N500m intervention to strengthen MSMEs in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has launched a ₦500 million intervention programme in Cross River State to empower over 1,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday at the Ernest Etim Bassey NUJ Press Centre, Calabar, Enoh said the initiative, conceived as a personal effort, is aimed at strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the state and reducing over-dependence on government jobs.

He explained that beneficiaries would receive between ₦100,000 and ₦500,000 in grants, covering both the formal and informal sectors. Artisans such as welders, vulcanizers, and tailors are to benefit under the informal category, with ₦150,000 earmarked for each.

“This is not a loan; it is a grant,” Enoh emphasized. “It is not Dutch money for politics, but funds strictly intended to grow our economy. My commitment in public service has always been to add to the happiness of people, and this is one way of doing so.”

The scheme will be implemented in four batches, with 150 beneficiaries from the formal sector and 325 from the informal sector selected per round, across all 18 local government areas. Selection will be based on business location rather than local government of origin.

Enoh further revealed that successful applicants must undergo a one-week entrepreneurship training in their senatorial districts before accessing the funds. While forms have been printed for rural operators, formal enterprises can apply online at hmindustry.ng.

He assured that the process would be transparent, noting: “Not a dime of this money will be stolen. That is the reason we formed a credible team to manage it.”

Linking the initiative to national industrial policy, the minister pointed out that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had already committed hundreds of billions in grants and single-digit interest facilities for MSMEs in the 2025 budget.

“Cross River must be part of the pool of 40 million MSMEs driving Nigeria’s economy,” he said, adding that the effort complements Governor Bassey Otu’s ₦1 billion counterpart fund with the Bank of Industry.

Enoh stressed that the grants are meant to discourage dependency and foster innovation. “We can’t continue with the attitude where beneficiaries sell the equipment they are given. This fund is meant to build businesses, not to pay house rent,” he warned.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would empower young people, artisans, and small business owners across the state.