Minister lauds Nwifuru, Tinubu’s developmental strides in Ebonyi

Gov Francis Nwifuru

…As Governor Nwifuru Pledges Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

By Jeff Agbodo | Abakaliki

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for his developmental achievements within his two years in office.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in the state, the Minister praised the ongoing construction of a flyover and tunnel at Vanco Junction, describing it as a landmark project that will stand the test of time. He also lauded the establishment of the University of ICT, a housing estate, and various road projects, referring to them as signature initiatives of the administration.

“What we have seen in Ebonyi is impressive. We only covered about 20 per cent of the projects, and yet it’s clear that the impact of the APC and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is being felt,” Idris said.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu, though currently out of the country, is closely monitoring developments and would be pleased with the progress in Ebonyi.

In his remarks, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed strong support for President Tinubu, assuring that the people of Ebonyi will back his re-election bid in 2026.

“Ebonyi people are proud to identify with President Tinubu and will give him full support when the time comes,” he said.

The governor praised the president’s bold leadership, stating that the decisions taken in the past two years—though challenging—are beginning to yield positive results.

“President Tinubu’s leadership is driven by courage and conviction. His presidency is guided by purpose, and the outcomes so far speak for themselves,” Nwifuru said.

He acknowledged the president’s support and confidence in his administration, pledging to continue delivering good governance to the people of Ebonyi State.

“There is no better way to show appreciation than to deliver on our mandate and stand firmly by the president,” he added.

Governor Nwifuru further highlighted achievements in infrastructure, health, education, and human capital development, and applauded the unity and cooperation among stakeholders in the state.

“Ebonyi has been blessed with visionary leadership over the years, and the support from our people has remained unwavering,” he concluded.