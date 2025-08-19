Minister Kyari unveils Revised Nat’l Youth Manifesto in Agriculture

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched the Revised National Youth Manifesto in Agriculture (2025–2030) alongside the Nigerian Youth in Agribusiness Call to Action, 2025, in a move aimed at boosting youth inclusion and leadership in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The launch, held in Abuja, was performed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who was represented by Hajia Safina Abdullahi, Deputy Director of Planning and Policy Coordination in the Ministry.

Kyari commended the Leonard & Nkiruka Okonkwo Foundation (LANOF) and the Heinrich Boll Foundation (HBF) for facilitating what he described as a “bold, inclusive, and youth-driven process.” He also praised the young Nigerians whose voices and innovations shaped the revised manifesto.

“Today is more than the launch of a document; it is the unveiling of a youth-owned roadmap for agricultural transformation in Nigeria,” Kyari said. “Young Nigerians are not just beneficiaries of policy but the architects and drivers of our agricultural future.”

The Minister assured that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will integrate the Call to Action into the Revised National Gender Policy in Agriculture and its Strategic Plan of Action (2025–2030). He also disclosed plans to submit the Manifesto for adoption at the National Council on Agriculture this year to ensure recognition at both federal and state levels.

Charging youths to move from rhetoric to results, Kyari said: “My dear young people, this Manifesto is your voice—bold, visionary, and unapologetically ambitious. But words must now become action. Rise to the challenge. Own this process. Build enterprises, not just farms. Innovate solutions, not just demand opportunities.”

Earlier, Co-Founder of LANOF, Leonard Okonkwo, described the manifesto as a “people-driven roadmap” that aligns with the African Union’s Youth Agribusiness Call to Action. He stressed the need for multi-sectoral collaboration, technical support, and long-term investment to bring its strategies to life.

The Co-Founder, Nkiruka Okonkwo, explained that the Manifesto would run until 2030 with the endorsement of the Ministry of Agriculture, serving as a platform to strengthen youth participation and ownership of the agricultural space.

Youth participants used the platform to demand greater access to land, youth-friendly financing, training opportunities, promotion of agritech innovations, gender equity, and institutional support for youth leadership.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Heinrich Boll Foundation, Sophie von Knebel, lauded LANOF and other stakeholders for their collaborative effort, expressing optimism that the manifesto would transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

ActionAid Nigeria’s National Gender Steering Committee representative, Blessing Akhile, described the launch as “heartwarming,” pledging ActionAid’s support to ensure that the document is transformed into concrete action across the country.