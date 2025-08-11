Minister hails NASENI, urges Nigerians to patronize made-in-Nigeria products

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has urged Nigerians to embrace locally made products as a pathway to economic growth, job creation, and national development.

Speaking on Monday during an inspection tour of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) facilities along Kubwa Expressway, Idu Industrial Area, and Abuja Technology Village, Dr. Oduwole emphasized the importance of “buying what we produce and producing what we consume.”

She praised NASENI’s role in driving research, innovation, and manufacturing, noting its alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The Minister commended the agency’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and his team for delivering market-ready products, attracting investment, and planning more factories. She also recalled a past trade mission to China where NASENI secured letters of intent, highlighting the tangible progress made since then.

“The energy, strong planning, and commitment to knowledge sharing here are commendable,” Dr. Oduwole said. “This model balances academic research with commercialization and provides a template for Nigeria’s economic development. It will help accelerate non-oil exports, productivity, and competitiveness.”

She reaffirmed the administration’s focus on stabilizing the economy, improving access to capital, enhancing the ease of doing business, and attracting investors through initiatives such as the Domestic Investor Summit, new tax regimes, and targeted trade policies.

In his remarks, Halilu reiterated NASENI’s commitment to domestication and the production of high-quality, competitively priced products. He revealed that the agency has established 28 factories nationwide and developed 40 locally made products, urging the media to spotlight Nigeria’s progress and potential.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the country’s economic outlook, describing the current stability as a pivotal step toward achieving the goal of a $1 trillion economy.