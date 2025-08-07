Minister appeals to Borno people to halt farming at Alau Dam reconstruction site

By Ndahi Marama

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has appealed to the Government and people of Borno State to embark on a sensitisation campaign programme for local farmers to halt planting crops at the embankment/site of the ongoing reconstruction of the collapsed Alau Dam.

He said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had since graciously approved the sum of N80 billion naira, in which, the first phase of the project that is expected to mitigate another flood by the contractor has commenced in earnest, as it is expected to last till September this year, while the second phase which will start in October to March 2027 is on course to provide not only drinking water and irrigation farming, but to also serve as hydrogen power generating plant going forward.

The Minister stated this in an interview with Journalists when he led another federal government delegation to Alau Dam to inspect the ongoing project awarded to the Construction Firm.

Recall that in September 2024, the Alau Dam, which collapsed, led to severe flooding where many lives were lost, with critical infrastructure and buildings worth billions of Naira destroyed/submerged.

Engr. Utsev, however, allays fears that the federal government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum, is working closely to ensure the Dam does not overflow and cause harm to lives and property.

His words: ” Basically, we are here in Borno to see the level of work at the Alau Dam. Initially, this Dam was constructed as a source of drinking water, but with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has approved the sum of N80 billion for its reconstruction and upgrade, which if completed, will also serve for irrigation farming and hydrogen power generation for this part of the country.

“We have inspected the ongoing work and we are satisfied. Borno State is known for farming, and the mandate given to us is to ensure adequate food production, and iline with that, when we were designing the upgrade of this Dam, we captured that aspect of irrigation, and when completed, the Alau Dam will serve as water supply to Maiduguri and it’s environs, irrigation and for future hydro- electric power generation.

“The contract is into two phases, the first phase, which started in March, is expected to end in September this year, while the second phase will start in October this year and it will end in March 2027.

“The essence of the first phase is to mitigate or prevent flooding for this season, because construction of the Dam is not easy during the rainy season. The second phase is scheduled to commence in October and will conclude in March 2027, when the Dam will be fully reconstructed.

“We want to thank Mr. President for the good works he is doing for the people of this country. I also want to thank the Governor, Babagana Zulum, who is doing very well. I understand that he was here last week, and we are grateful for the support.

“And so, there is no cause for alarm as we are fully under control. You can now see that the Dam is designed to hold up to 329 cubic metres of water capacity. The volume is now 326.8, which is still lower than expected.

“Should in case there is any suspicion, I have given them the directive to open any of the gates that will allow free flow of water, and we are very happy.

“I was also made to understand sometimes, that people farm near the embankment/site of the dam, which is hindering the work, so let me advise that Borno State Government should come out with a sensitisation programme to make people/water users desist from such acts.

“I want to equally thank the media for the good work they are doing in disseminating policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pls keep it up”. Utsev said.

Vanguard News