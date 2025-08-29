Military rescues 120 kidnap victims, arrests 93 suspects, dismantles illegal oil sites nationwide

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have intensified nationwide operations against terrorists, bandits, and economic saboteurs, rescuing over 120 kidnapped victims, arresting more than 93 suspects, and dismantling several illegal oil refining sites.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing on recent operational successes across different theatres.

According to him, troops of Operation Fagban Yamma in the North West killed several terrorists, rescued 82 kidnapped victims, and arrested 32 suspects in Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger States. He said the operations also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and cash.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to security incidents in Plateau and Kaduna States, killing some suspects, arresting 19, and rescuing seven kidnapped victims. A notorious armed robber and other criminals were also apprehended, with weapons, vehicles, motorcycles, and communication gadgets recovered.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operations in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory, rescuing 29 kidnapped victims and arresting 13 suspects. Arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles were recovered.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with air components and local security networks, carried out aggressive operations in Borno and Yobe States. Dozens of terrorists were neutralized, five kidnapped victims rescued, and 11 collaborators arrested. A terrorist linked to the Abu Ayuba syndicate also surrendered with his weapon.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over ₦443 million. They discovered and destroyed 12 illegal refining sites, 13 crude oil cooking ovens, 19 dugout pits, eight boats, and 16 storage tanks. Thirty-three suspects were arrested, and explosives, arms, and ammunition were recovered.

Troops operating in Delta, Rivers, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Imo States arrested suspected criminals and neutralized others during engagements. Nine suspected members of proscribed groups were arrested.

General Kangye reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability. He noted that renewed operational strategies have enabled farmers in several regions to return to their farmlands, with assurances that operations will be sustained throughout the farming season and beyond.