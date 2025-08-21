Military reaffirms commitment to securing oil, gas in South-South region

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has pledged the Nigerian military’s support to the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) in securing oil and gas facilities in the region.

Musa made the pledge when a delegation of the SSDC paid a courtesy visit to him at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He endorsed the commission’s proactive approach and assured a strong partnership.

Highlighting the importance of protecting critical infrastructure, Musa stressed the need for community-based initiatives, including the revitalization of jetties and waterway terminals, as alternatives to road and air transport.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the SSDC, describing it as a timely move that would promote regional stability and growth.

“The military will secure oil and gas facilities in the South-South. This will strengthen peace, security, and sustainable development in the region,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of SSDC, Ms. Usoro Akpabio, stated that the commission’s agenda centered on addressing militancy, pipeline vandalism, illegal mining, and community violence.

Akpabio explained that the SSDC proposed frameworks for intelligence sharing, rapid response, community engagement, and capacity building to protect critical infrastructure and stabilise the region.

She pledged to work with governors in the south-south to strengthen security through community development and amnesty initiatives.

She added that the commission would leverage the region’s mineral resources, promote youth entrepreneurship, and drive environmental sustainability programmes to tackle unemployment and restiveness.

According to her, the SSDC will soon launch grassroots engagement forums across the six South-South states to ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in project implementation.

“This visit marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the SSDC and the armed forces to foster peace, security, and economic transformation in the south-south region.

Akpabio was accompanied by Dr. Charles Enukhowate, Joseph Ugheoke, Executive Director of Environment and Commercial, and Marcus Ejii, Executive Director of Projects, among others.

