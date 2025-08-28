Migbaci expo boosts Nigeria’s tourism, showcasing culture and heritage

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Nigeria’s tourism sector is set for a major lift, as the Migbaci Expo prepares to showcase the nation’s rich cultural heritage and natural attractions to a global audience.

The event, billed for December 11 through 13, 2025, in Lagos, is expected to attract about 15,000 participants, including investors, stakeholders and enthusiasts, under the theme: ‘Imperative of Tourism to National Development’.

Organised by Medulla Motifs, the expo will spotlight Nigeria’s cultural diversity and destinations, while also driving investment into the sector.

Speaking at a media briefing, Akinwale Alabi, CEO of Migbaci Expo, stressed the need for deliberate government investment to revive tourism and unlock its economic potential.

“Tourism is the way to go. It drives jobs, infrastructure, and foreign exchange while preserving our culture,” he said. “The Expo will serve as a hub for training, collaboration, and investment. It is also an opportunity for states to showcase their unique attractions.”

Alabi listed infrastructure development, sustainable practices, and cultural preservation as key benefits of a vibrant tourism industry.

Supporting his remarks, Ayo Olesin, CEO of MediaMatrics Limited and PR consultant for the event, urged Nigerians to place greater value on local culture.

“In Germany, sipping beer is a tourist attraction; in Cape Town, it’s wine. Here, we have palm wine and traditions we fail to promote,” Olesin noted, describing tourism as a multibillion-dollar untapped industry.

The Migbaci Expo will feature exhibitions across several categories, including Eatopia (restaurants), Staycation (hotels and resorts), Nightendo (nightlife), Eventopia (festivals and concerts), Lagos Fashion Fair, and the Nigeria International Film and TV Summit, among others.