Michael Onyeachor honored at Africa’s Under-40 CEOs Awards & Summit 2025

Michael Onyeachor

Nigerian real estate entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Besitz Group, Michael Onyeachor, has been honored with a prestigious award at the 3rd Edition of the Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards & Summit, held from June 26th to 30th, 2025, at the NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel in South Africa.

The highly anticipated event, hosted by the Mayorkings Charity Foundation in partnership with global organizations, brought together exceptional young African business leaders under the age of 40, recognized for their outstanding contributions to business, innovation, philanthropy, and community development across the continent.

Onyeachor was celebrated for his transformative work in Nigeria’s real estate sector, particularly his leadership in pioneering sustainable and community-driven housing projects. His flagship development, Capital City in Abuja, was a major highlight cited by the award jury. The eco-conscious project integrates smart infrastructure, green living spaces, and cultural elements to redefine urban housing in Africa.

“This recognition is not just personal it’s a win for Nigeria and for the future of African real estate,” Onyeachor said while receiving the award. “At Besitz Group, we believe in building more than homes. We create communities that reflect innovation, identity, and opportunity.”

The Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards & Summit serves as a continental platform to encourage unity, cross-border collaboration, and global exposure for Africa’s emerging leaders. Each honoree is carefully selected by a jury committed to spotlighting individuals who are driving real impact in their industries and across their communities.

Speaking on Onyeachor’s award, a representative of the organizing committee noted, “Michael exemplifies the kind of leadership and innovation Africa needs. His work at Besitz Group demonstrates how entrepreneurship, when driven by vision and purpose, can change lives and transform cities.”

With this latest honor, Michael Onyeachor adds to a growing list of accolades that recognize his influence and leadership in Africa’s real estate space. He continues to champion affordable housing and sustainable development while using technology and local expertise to shape inclusive urban solutions.

The 2025 summit concluded with a call for increased investment in young African leaders, emphasizing the need for platforms that not only celebrate success but also foster collaboration toward the continent’s advancement.

As the dust settles on this year’s edition, Onyeachor’s achievement stands as a powerful reminder that African excellence is thriving and leading the way forward.