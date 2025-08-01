Melvin Abia pushes digital transformation for businesses

In a move set to accelerate Nigeria’s digital economy, tech entrepreneur Melvin Abia is leading efforts to help businesses embrace technology through his company, Gidiwebs.

Abia, a web developer, UX/UI designer, and founder of Gidiwebs, has introduced innovative solutions aimed at making digital transformation accessible to brands, entrepreneurs, and startups across different sectors.

From real estate and agriculture to e-commerce and logistics, Gidiwebs provides customized websites, mobile applications, and digital platforms designed to boost visibility, attract customers, and increase revenue.

Speaking on the company’s mission, Abia said: “At Gidiwebs, our goal is simple — we bridge the gap between businesses and technology, making digital transformation accessible to everyone.”

One of the company’s flagship initiatives is the “Build Your MVP App” programme, which allows startups and small businesses to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) app for as low as ₦3 million. The initiative is expected to provide entrepreneurs with a cost-effective way to test ideas, raise funding, and launch into the market.

Industry experts say the programme reflects a growing trend of affordable digital solutions that are fueling Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, enabling local businesses to compete with their global counterparts.

With his vision and commitment to innovation, Abia is seen as part of a new generation of Nigerian tech leaders shaping the future of business in Africa.