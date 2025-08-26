Meet Rio Ngumoha,16-yr-old Liverpool starlet of Nigerian descent

By Patrick Igwe

The football world was stunned on Monday night as Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old winger of Nigerian descent came off the bench and delivered a stunner to secure the win against Newcastle United in the 100th minute.

At just 16, Rio Ngumoha is already being talked about as Liverpool’s next big thing.

Liverpool’s academy has unearthed another gem in Rio Ngumoha, who is already turning heads with his technical brilliance and fearless dribbling.

Despite his young age, Ngumoha has been fast-tracked into the Reds’ and he made his debut a memorable one for the fans by scoring a stunner from an assist delivered by the team legend Mo salah.

The teenager, who can play across the frontline but is most comfortable on the wings, is known for his quick feet, close control, and ability to take on defenders with confidence.

Scouts describe him as a “natural entertainer” on the ball, capable of producing moments of magic that lift teammates and fans alike.

Ngumoha has also attracted attention on the international stage, being eligible to represent both England and Nigeria. While he has featured in England’s youth setups, there remains strong interest from Nigeria to secure his allegiance for the Super Eagles in the future.

Born and raised in England to Nigerian parents, Ngumoha’s footballing path began at Chelsea, where he joined the academy as an eight-year-old and quickly stood out in competitions against some of Europe’s best young players, a rise that eventually led him to switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

At just 16, Rio Ngumoha is still at the dawn of his footballing story, but the early chapters suggest Liverpool and Nigeria will be hearing his name for years to come.

