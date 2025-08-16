MDCAN’s 2025 AGM, Scientific Conference harps on medical entrepreneurship, AI in healthcare

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, UATH chapter, has held its 2025 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, with a strong call for innovative medical entrepreneurship and adoption of artificial intelligence, AI, to address healthcare disparities in the country.

Delivering his welcome address, Chairman of MDCAN UATH, Dr. Chiedozie Achonwa, described the event as “not just another gathering, but a homecoming for our heroes past,” noting that it serves as a convergence of ideas, experiences, and visions aimed at shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

This year’s theme, “The Role of Medical Entrepreneurs in Addressing Healthcare Disparities,” was described by Dr. Achonwa as both timely and significant, given the persistent inequalities in access to quality medical services between the rich and poor, and between urban and rural areas. He stressed that while the government plays a critical role, there is an urgent need for bold and innovative medical entrepreneurs to bridge the gap.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, with Dr. Ibrahim Wada, delivering the keynote address. The event also featured panel discussions, moderated sessions, and participation from past Chief Medical Directors ,CMDs, Chairmen Medical Advisory Committees,CMACs, retired members, and other guests.

A major highlight of the conference is its sub-theme, “AI in Medicine: Transforming Healthcare Delivery.” Dr. Achonwa emphasised that artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day tool revolutionising diagnosis, treatment, and disease prevention. He urged medical practitioners to keep pace with global trends in medical technology.

Dr. Achonwa expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Bob Ukonu, Acting CMD of UATH, and his management team for their renewed support to MDCAN. He also commended the Local Organising Committee,LOC, led by Dr. Bilal Sulaiman, the event sponsors, and all members who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the conference.

As his tenure draws to a close, the MDCAN UATH Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to selfless service, urging members to remain united in building a health system that serves all

Speakers at the event stressed the urgent need to integrate innovative business models with technological advancements to address gaps in the nation’s healthcare system. They noted that entrepreneurship offers the agility to develop scalable solutions, while technology provides the tools to improve efficiency, diagnosis, and treatment outcomes.

The Acting Chief Medical Director of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Dr. Bob Ukonu, in his remarks, called for a strategic integration of medical entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence,AI,to bridge persistent healthcare disparities in Nigeria.

Dr. Ukonu noted that inequities in access to healthcare are deeply rooted in socio-economic, social, geographical, and systemic barriers. He described the current moment as a “transformative era” where innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship converge to provide lasting solutions.

“Healthcare disparity has been in existence for decades, but today we stand at a crunch time where we can leverage technology and entrepreneurship to close the gap,” he said. “The medical entrepreneur sees every obstacle as an opportunity, a prospect, an environment, and a platform for networking.”

The Acting CMD emphasised that the conference provides a platform for participants to deepen their understanding of medical entrepreneurship, develop sustainable business models, and explore AI-driven solutions to improve healthcare delivery.

He urged stakeholders to focus not only on celebrating progress but also on fostering collaboration, encouraging responsible innovation, and charting a path towards equitable healthcare for all Nigerians.

“It is my utmost desire to see that the insightful discussions and progressive ideas from this conference become translational into the day-to-day operations of our facilities,” Dr. Ukonu stated.

“Entrepreneurship alongside technology will transform healthcare and make it accessible to every Nigerian, irrespective of their status, race, or background.”

Chairman, Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority,NHIA, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who also featured as Chairman of the event, while speaking, called on medical consultants across Nigeria to embrace entrepreneurship and adopt emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence,AI, as strategic tools to address the nation’s healthcare disparities.

He stressed that medical entrepreneurship, when combined with innovative technologies, has the potential to expand access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved communities. According to him, the integration of AI into healthcare delivery can revolutionise diagnostics, improve treatment outcomes, and reduce the burden on overstretched medical personnel.

“Healthcare disparities remain one of the greatest challenges facing our system. By leveraging entrepreneurship and modern technologies such as AI, we can create scalable solutions that bring quality healthcare closer to every Nigerian, irrespective of their location or economic status,” Oloriegbe said.

The NHIA Chairman also highlighted ongoing reforms within the authority aimed at ensuring universal health coverage, noting that partnerships with medical consultants are critical to achieving this goal. He urged healthcare professionals to go beyond clinical roles and explore business models, innovations, and investment opportunities that can sustainably improve service delivery.

On his part,the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NISA Medical Group, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, has called on medical professionals in Nigeria to embrace entrepreneurship as a critical tool for tackling persistent healthcare disparities across the country.

Delivering the keynote address titled “The Role of Medical Entrepreneurs in Addressing Healthcare Disparities” ,Dr. Wada stressed that sustainable healthcare solutions require innovative thinking, resource mobilisation, and the ability to turn challenges into viable opportunities.

He noted that disparities in healthcare delivery are driven by socio-economic inequalities, geographical limitations, and systemic inefficiencies. According to him, medical entrepreneurship offers a pathway to design and implement models that are both impactful and commercially viable, thereby improving access to quality healthcare in underserved areas.

The event concluded with strategic deliberations aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and fostering sustainable innovations in the Nigerian health sector.