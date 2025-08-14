Max FM, Yanga FM launch new era of entertainment networking in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The entertainment scene in Victoria Island got a fresh boost at the weekend as Oblivion Sports Hub, in collaboration with Max FM and Yanga FM, hosted an exclusive networking and snooker-themed soft launch aimed at promoting the game and fostering business connections.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Max FM and Yanga FM, Marvin Arimi, said the partnership was part of the stations’ strategy to connect with Lagos’ business and entertainment community following their relocation from Magodo to Eko Atlantic.

“This is just the beginning,” Arimi explained.

“We’re introducing ourselves to our partners and the public in a relaxed, fun setting, snooker, champagne, and networking. It’s about bringing CEOs, creatives, and professionals from different sectors together in one space.”

He revealed that the TVC Communications family, which includes Max FM, Yanga FM, TVC News, and TVC Entertainment, would soon unveil a new online entertainment brand expected to “change the game” in Nigeria’s digital space.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Andeproz Group, the parent company of Oblivion Sports Hub Adeleye Ogunwole, said the initiative was more than just a social gathering.

“This is about collaboration,” Ogunwole stressed. “Oblivion is designed as a premier sports and networking arena, where professionals can meet, connect, and promote the game of snooker in Nigeria. Beyond nightlife, we are creating a hub for fresh ideas, partnerships, and investment opportunities.”

According to him, the venue offers not only a vibrant lounge atmosphere but also certified snooker training sessions, running Mondays to Wednesdays, while Thursdays to Sundays are dedicated to events. Entry is strictly by reservation through the hub’s official website.

The event, held at Oblivion’s stylish Victoria Island location, attracted key figures from media, finance, and entertainment, reinforcing Lagos’ status as a city where business and leisure meet effortlessly.