Mashi advocates innovative partnerships to tackle slum, informal settlement challenges

Slums and informal settlements remain among the most pressing urban challenges of the 21st century and require innovative and collaborative solutions to address, according to Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, National President of the Association of Nigerian Geographers and lecturer at the University of Abuja.

Prof. Mashi stated this in Abuja on Thursday while presenting a paper titled “Using Innovative Solutions and Partnerships to Close Gaps in Urban and Health Services for Slums/Informal Settlements” at the IDEAMAPS Data Ecosystem Close-Out/Dissemination Workshop.

He argued that the problems associated with slums are “too large, too interconnected, and too entrenched” for any single actor or conventional approach to solve effectively.

“Residents of such areas deserve equitable access to urban infrastructure and health services, yet traditional approaches have often failed to meet their needs,” he said, stressing that innovation and partnerships provide the most viable path forward.

According to him, cost-effective and scalable solutions can be developed when communities, governments, and development partners work together. He emphasized the importance of empowering communities to co-create and own solutions, which, he noted, would not only improve their living conditions but also foster healthier, more resilient cities.

Also speaking, Prof. Taiwo Amole of the Africa Center of Excellence for Population Health and Policy (ACEPHAP), Bayero University Kano, explained that the workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to strengthen cross-sectoral engagement, disseminate findings, and chart policy and action pathways for addressing urban and health service gaps.

Prof. Peters Elias, Co-Director of the Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development (CHSD), University of Lagos, presented an overview of the IDEAMAPS Data Ecosystem Project. He explained that the initiative was designed to strengthen data generation, sharing, and application for tackling challenges in slums and informal settlements.

According to him, the project has made significant progress by building partnerships among academic institutions, government agencies, civil society, and local communities, thereby improving the co-production of reliable and inclusive data for policymaking and development planning. He stressed that sustaining the IDEAMAPS initiative would require continued collaboration and investment in innovative tools, adding that it could serve as a model for data-driven solutions to urban challenges across Africa.

The workshop, which drew participants from academia, government, civil society, and development partners, also featured a detailed presentation on the IDEAMAPS Data Ecosystem Model Outputs by Prof. Joao Porto De Albuquerque, Director of the Urban Big Data Centre (UBDC), University of Glasgow, and Sebastian Hafner, Research Associate at UBDC.

Their session highlighted how the IDEAMAPS model translates complex data into actionable insights for urban planning, policymaking, and addressing vulnerabilities in informal settlements. They showcased five key outputs of the model: Morphological Informality, Road Access Deprivation, Emergency Obstetric Care Accessibility Deprivation, General Healthcare Access Deprivation, and Flood Hazard.

Prof. De Albuquerque and Hafner explained that these outputs were developed through multi-source data integration, participatory mapping, and advanced geospatial analytics, combining satellite imagery, surveys, and local knowledge to ensure accuracy and inclusiveness.

They concluded that the IDEAMAPS framework provides not just academic insights but practical tools for governments, NGOs, and communities to identify urban deprivation, enhance service delivery, and build resilience against hazards.