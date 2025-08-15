Marseille suffer Ligue 1 first day shock to 10-man Rennes

French giants Marseille suffered a Ligue 1 first-day upset when felled 1-0 by 10-man Rennes on Friday.

The opening game of the 2025/26 season was heading for a goalless stalemate until Ludovic Blas secured the injury-time winner, six minutes after entering the fray.

Home side Rennes went down a man in the 31st minute with the sending off of Moroccan teenager Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal for a foul on Michael Murillo.

Marseille will be kicking themselves after hitting the post twice via Adrien Rabiot and Murillo but failing to exploit their numerical advantage.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain, fresh from their UEFA Super Cup win over Tottenham in midweek, begin their title defence on Sunday at Nantes.

