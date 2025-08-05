Marrying a good wife key principle for success – Mr Eazi

By Precious Osadebe

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, has said that marrying a good partner is one of the key principles that can help a man achieve success.

The music star made this known during a recent street interview on MoTalkSuccess, where he spoke candidly about the values and principles that have shaped his personal and professional journey.

When asked about the key to his accomplishments in becoming successful, Mr Eazi was quick to emphasise the importance of choosing a supportive and good wife. “Marry a good wife,” he said. “You hear that, guys? Make sure you get your good wife. Straight up.”

The conversation shifted to advice for those under the age of 25. When asked about the behaviours young people should adopt for success, Mr Eazi highlighted discipline, patience, and a fear of God. “I’d say, you know, discipline, patience, fear of God. Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he added, stressing these traits as key to personal growth and achievement.

Speaking further, he revealed that one of the biggest challenges he faced in his music career was dealing with doubt and being second-guessed.

“I think just the difficulty of unbelief. When, you know, you’re being second-guessed, you could turn it into something that drives you as well, he added.

Mr Eazi also reflected on how his Nigerian roots have influenced his mindset and drive for success.

“If you’re born in Nigeria, most often than not, you have that drive to go get it. And you have that self-belief. I don’t know how to explain it. You just see it in a Nigerian. Just, even in the way we walk. Audacity. Yeah, the audacity, that’s it. That Nigerian pride, eh? Maybe it’s in the yerba and soup, you know? Or the Jollof Rice,’ he added.