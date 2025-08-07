Maritime workers, Police in strategic talks to tackle seaport threats`

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, and the Western Port Authority Police Command, Apapa, Lagos, have pledged to strengthen collaboration to improve security and tackle emerging threats at Nigerian seaports.

This commitment was made during a courtesy visit by the President-General of MWUN, Francis Bunu, and members of his national executive team to the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Western Port Police Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, at the command headquarters in Apapa.

A statement by the Union’s Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, informed that MWUN’s leadership’s visit was aimed at fostering a seamless working relationship between the union and the police, while also reinforcing a shared commitment to the safety, security, and efficiency of operations at the ports.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Port Authority Police Command in maintaining peace and security across port environments. MWUN remains open and committed to working closely with the police in achieving smooth and secure port operations,” Bunu stated.

The President-General lauded the security architecture of the command, noting that their strategic positioning has helped ensure relative peace and order at the ports.

Responding , CP Ishola commended MWUN for its continuous cooperation with the police and its commitment to industrial peace.

“The cooperation of MWUN and other key stakeholders is a major reason for the peace and stability we enjoy today at the ports. We hold the union in high regard and look forward to sustaining this productive partnership,” the CP remarked.

A key highlight of the visit was a closed-door interactive session between both parties, where issues around port safety, labour relations, and proactive threat management were discussed in depth.

The meeting ended with a renewed pledge to build stronger institutional ties between MWUN and the Port Authority Police for a safer and more efficient maritime sector.