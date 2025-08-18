Margboh hails Tinubu on security efforts, urges sustained peace in Northern Nigeria

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Margboh, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s ongoing efforts to address insecurity nationwide.

Speaking during a visit to Nigeria, Margboh emphasised that peace is the bedrock of development and called for sustained actions to restore calm in Benue and other Northern states still affected by unrest.

He noted that his trip formed part of a solidarity mission to assess the welfare of communities impacted by insecurity while consulting with stakeholders on strategies to strengthen peace.

Recently appointed as a Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Margboh reaffirmed his dedication to education and youth empowerment. He disclosed that he has so far funded registration for over 1,900 students from Northern Nigeria for JAMB and WAEC examinations through his humanitarian programmes, pledging to expand the gesture under his new role with NANS.

In a goodwill message, the President of the Tiv Youth Organisation, Acho Righteous Aondowose, congratulated Margboh on his appointment, describing it as a worthy acknowledgement of his contributions to youth development. He also pledged the organisation’s support for efforts aimed at promoting peace and development across the country.