Many celebrities didn’t want to associate with me after BBNaija disqualification – Tacha

By Ayo Onikoyi

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has opened up on her journey after her controversial disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season.

In a recent interview on Pulse Hot Takes, Tacha revealed that many celebrities distanced themselves from her after her exit from the show, as though her career was over before it even started.

“A lot of celebrities didn’t want to associate with me after BBNaija disqualification. People concluded that it was over for me. But I was able to just pick myself back up by going back to what I know, which is making sales online, creating content, and just really trying to be a better version of the Tacha of yesterday,” she said.

Despite the setback, Tacha stressed that she has no regrets about her BBNaija experience.

“Absolutely not. I don’t regret anything. I try to live my life without regrets because at the end of the day there’s always a lesson to be learnt,” she added.