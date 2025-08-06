Manufacturers face rising hurdles despite investment, BAT tells policymakers

By Esther Onyegbula

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has issued a strong warning to policymakers, calling for urgent and strategic policy reforms to rescue Nigeria’s manufacturing export sector from stagnation and to position the country competitively in the evolving global economy.

The call was made at the maiden Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) High-Level Think Tank Session held in Ibadan. Representing BAT West and Central Africa’s Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, was Ruth Owojaiye, Head of Regulatory Engagements. She delivered a frank assessment of Nigeria’s industrial outlook, warning that without bold reforms, the country risks missing out on emerging global trade opportunities.

“Trade dynamics are shifting rapidly,” Owojaiye noted. “From digitalisation to environmental regulations and fragmented supply chains, countries that fail to adapt their policies risk being shut out of key export markets.”

While BAT Nigeria showcased its $185 million Ibadan facility, built in 2003 and now exporting to 13 countries including the United States, as an example of what can be achieved with the right investment climate, the company said systemic barriers continue to undercut the broader sector’s potential. Key challenges highlighted include high energy costs, logistics inefficiencies, port congestion, and the broader cost of doing business in Nigeria.

“These are not abstract obstacles, they are daily realities for manufacturers and exporters,” Owojaiye said. “If we do not address them, we cannot compete.”

BAT’s position underscores a growing sense of urgency among industrial players, even as the government touts improvements in infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. The company called for immediate action in four critical areas:

Export process digitalisation to reduce bureaucracy and delays.

Infrastructure investments, particularly in energy and transport.

SME access to trade finance, which remains limited and high-risk.

Development of industrial clusters to drive local sourcing and economies of scale.

Owojaiye also emphasized the need for Nigeria to align with international standards in digital and green manufacturing, warning that failing to do so could lock the country out of high-value markets. “Global trade is no longer business as usual. Policies must not only catch up, they must lead,” she said.

The MAN High-Level Think Tank Session brought together leading voices from government, business, and academia to shape a new agenda for Nigeria’s manufacturing future. While participants acknowledged recent reforms, the tone from industry leaders like BAT was clear: more needs to be done, and quickly.

As Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy away from oil, the manufacturing sector is viewed as a critical engine for growth, employment, and foreign exchange. But without decisive policy shifts, stakeholders warn, the country may continue to underperform in the global manufacturing arena.