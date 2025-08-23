Man treks from Lagos to Abakaliki in support of Nwifuru’s peace efforts in Effium/Ezza-Effium

A 37-year-old businessman, Jeremiah Nworu Obaji, has embarked on a 633-kilometre trek from Ikorodu, Lagos State, to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in solidarity with Governor Francis Nwifuru’s peace initiatives in the conflict-ridden Effium/Ezza-Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

Obaji, a native of Inikiri Umuezeoka, began his journey at exactly 12 noon on Friday, cheered on by friends and business associates.

According to him, the decision was inspired by Governor Nwifuru’s proactive steps in ending the violent conflict that erupted in January 2021. The crisis, which claimed thousands of lives and displaced many families, had a direct impact on Obaji, who has been accommodating his parents, in-laws, and other relatives who lost their homes.

“The crisis brought untold hardship to me and many others. The governor promised peace during his campaign, and he has delivered. This trek is my way of thanking him,” Obaji said.

He added that beyond restoring peace, Governor Nwifuru has also ensured justice by creating new autonomous communities and approving boundary demarcations to prevent further disputes.

In May, the governor signed a peace accord into law, commenced land demarcation, and approved the creation of five autonomous communities—three for Effium indigenes and two for their Ezza counterparts.

“We have been able to champion peace with dignity and respect for humanity. Some people are benefitting from this crisis, but this government will not allow them to sabotage peace,” the governor had said during the signing ceremony at the Government House in Abakaliki.

However, not everyone has embraced the measures. Leaders of the Effium community have rejected certain aspects of the peace plan—particularly the ceding of land and the creation of autonomous communities—vowing to challenge the move in court. They accused the governor of favouring the Ezza people.

Despite the pushback, Governor Nwifuru’s efforts have received widespread praise. The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and several federal lawmakers have applauded his commitment to restoring peace.

APC spokesperson Chidi Ogbuatu described the governor as “a true peacemaker,” while Senators Onyekachi Nwebonyi (Ebonyi North) and Ken Eze (Ebonyi Central) hailed his “courageous political will” in tackling the conflict.

As part of its broader peace agenda, the state government recently released about 180 detainees arrested during the height of the conflict, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

Federal interventions have also played a role. In January 2021, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) appealed to then-President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy troops after more than 40 people were killed in 72 hours. Other efforts have included a ceasefire agreement in 2023, the release of White Papers on communal clashes, and the establishment of an implementation committee.

Despite lingering tensions, Obaji insists that peace is gradually returning to his community.

“Even if the governor did nothing else, the peace he brought has saved countless lives. We must all appreciate him when he does well,” he said.

The Effium/Ezza-Effium conflict began on January 22, 2021, following a leadership dispute between the Effium people and their Ezza-Effium kinsmen. What started as a quarrel within a transport union escalated into a full-blown communal war.

The two clans—who had coexisted peacefully for decades, intermarried, and shared cultural ties—soon turned against each other. The violence took on an ethnic dimension, leading to widespread killings, arson, and mass displacement. By mid-2021, hundreds were dead, thousands displaced, and many villages destroyed.

Today, Effium remains largely deserted, with many residents having fled to other parts of Ebonyi State and beyond in search of safety. Despite several state and federal interventions, civic efforts, and grassroots mediation, a lasting resolution has remained elusive.

Analysts note that the crisis, which began as a transport union rivalry, has morphed into a more complex struggle over land ownership, political control, and local economic dominance.