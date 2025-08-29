Man tortures neighbor to death, hides body inside water tank

…Suspect has been arrested, in our custody – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives have arrested a man, Eze Amadi for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man, Ifeanyi Otu in Kajola, Odigbo council area of Ondo state and concealing his body inside a water drum.

Sources said that the victim was tortured to death before his body was concealed inside the water drum to be disposed off at night. Saturday Vanguard gathered that some residents of the community arrested the suspect while attempting to dispose off the corpse, using a motorcycle.

According to the source,”the father of the victim, Mr Michael Otu, and the suspect reside in the same neighbourhood in the community. Nobody knows what transpired between them.”

The father of the victim said that the killing of his son was devastating. According to him, “I was at home when I received a call that my son’s body, wrapped with foam, had been discovered inside a water drum. When I got to the scene, I saw him lying lifeless after the drum was cut open. I was told that the suspect was caught while trying to dispose off the body. Justice must be served in this case”.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Ayanlade, said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing. Ayanlade said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

He urged residents of the community to remain calm, saying that the law would take its course.

According to him “The suspect is already in our custody, investigation is ongoing and after investigation is concluded, he will be charged to court.