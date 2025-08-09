‘Man of the People’, Tinubu’s aide, Yusuf hails Senator Yayi at 56

The Personal Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Special Duties, Kamorudeen Yusuf, has congratulated the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, on his 56th birthday.

In a statement on Sunday, Yusuf joined family, friends, political associates, and the people of Ogun West in celebrating the senator, describing him as “a steadfast lawmaker, a man of the people, and a worthy ambassador of Ogun West whose commitment to the service of humanity continues to inspire confidence in leadership.”

He lauded Senator Adeola’s legislative achievements and people-focused projects, noting that his influence extends beyond his constituency. Yusuf added that Yayi’s voice in the Senate has been instrumental in advocating for policies that uplift communities and strengthen Nigeria’s development agenda.

“As you mark this new chapter of your life, I celebrate your courage, passion, and unwavering dedication to the people you serve. May God grant you more wisdom, strength, and good health to continue your impactful journey,” he said.

Yusuf prayed for greater accomplishments and fulfilment in the years ahead, stressing that the senator’s public service record will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.